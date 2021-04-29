Deloris Jane Barrick, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deloris Jane Barrick, age 74, of Mecca Township died from a sudden illness on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 27, 1946, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the daughter of Virginia (Cain) and Arlen Hamrick.

Deloris was a homemaker and a loving mom. Always putting family and friends’ needs above her own, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of her flowers and sitting on her patio watching the bunnies, birds and hummingbirds – all of which she spoiled with food and conversation.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerry Hamrick and an infant son.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald J. Barrick of Mecca Township; a son, Mike Barrick of Mecca Township; a daughter, Denise Strong of Pewaukee, Wisconsin and a brother, Joseph Hamrick of McCook, Nebraska.

By Deloris’ request, no public services will be held.

The family appreciates your condolences, but asks that you do not send flowers/gifts.

To honor Deloris’ memory, take some time to sit outside and watch your birds and bunnies.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

