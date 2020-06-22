Cathleen Bentley, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen “Cathy” Bentley, 64, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Hospice House in Cleveland due to an extended illness.

She was born August 6, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Irene Bently.

Cathy was a graduate of Cleveland West Tech High School. She was a care giver for five years. Cathy enjoyed collecting cook books.

Cathy is survived by her sister, Heidi (Richard Hart) Oller of Warren; two nephews, James “Jk” Oller of Warren and Joshua Hart of Warren; a great-niece, Madison Grace.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, Robert Oller; niece, Kelly Hart.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Lordstown.

