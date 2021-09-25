Anna Shuluga, Yougstown Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna (Hromyak) Shuluga, 97, passed away peacefully from complications of Covid on Friday, September 24, 2021, with her daughter, Audrey, by her side at The Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Anna was born January 21, 1924 in Struthers, Ohio, daughter of Michael and Mary (Lucas) Hromyak.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1942.

On May 1, 1943 she married Andrew Shuluga. They were married for 65 wonderful years before he passed away in 2008.

Anna is survived by her four loving children and their devoted spouses, Andrew (Andrea) Shuluga, Allan (Karen) Shuluga, Audrey (Ken) Smith and Anita (Jerry) Schmitt. She has eight awesome grandchildren, Allan (Becky) Shuluga, Jason (Molly) Shuluga, Angela (Aaron) Neverman, Kimberly Gardner, Stacy Gardner, Amanda Smith, Nicholas Schmitt and Adam (Nichole) Schmitt; nine great-grandchildren (who lovingly called her Gigi) and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Gura; three brothers, Steve, Johnny (Feathers) and Mike Hromyak and grandsons, Edward Gardner and Eddie Smith.

Anna devoted her life to being a mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed baking, gardening, polkas, the Cleveland Indians and feeding the slot machines. Before Covid hit you would see her and her casino cohort Bettie Anderson at one of the local casinos weekly. Sometimes they were escorted by her son, Allan. Molly B was her favorite TV show and she watched it so much that her great-granddaughter learned the lyrics to most of the polka songs.

There will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sts Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

Burial will be immediately following at Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Sts Peter and Paul Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483

Family would like to publicly thank all the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley for making her last month’s comfortable. For also listening to all her stories even if half of them only happened in her dreams. Also, Akeso hospice staff and especially her nurse Jaimie.

Arrangements were made through Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.