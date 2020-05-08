Angeline Potts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline Potts, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 4, 1941, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Andrew and Katherine (Sever) Fecik.

Angeline was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren. She was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society of St. Mary’s Church and the Croatian Club of Farrell.

Angeline worked at Packard Electric before dedicating all of her time to raising her children and then continuing to assist with caring for her grandchildren.

She was well known for her love of cooking and baking and taught her children and grandchildren to make many family recipes that have been passed down through the years. Her most famous and loved recipe was her “Mama’s Kolachi” which will continue to be passed down to family for many years to come. She was very dedicated to her Catholic faith and was always there to provide loving guidance and wisdom to friends and family in need. Angeline loved to crochet and her gifts of afghans and baby blankets remain items to be forever cherished by family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed enthusiastically cheering for the Browns and the Cavs sports teams. In 2013, she achieved her lifelong dream of traveling to the Vatican and touring the Holy Land around Jerusalem. She was able to see the Pope in Toronto and at the Vatican, which was extremely special to her.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Sonia) Lubin of Simi Valley, California, Robin A. Potts of Warren, Robert A. (Barbara) Potts, Jr. of Warren and Anthony A. (Erin) Potts of Mineral Ridge and ten grandchildren, Jamie, Nick, Jason, Jenny, Zack, Hannah, Karlie, Evan, Noah and Sophia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Potts, Sr., whom she married June 19, 1965 and three brothers, Andrew, Dan and Steve Fecik.

Due to restrictions related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angeline’s name to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren.

