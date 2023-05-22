POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Poland Ohio – Alex Edward Loychik, III, 81, passed away on Friday evening, May 19, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family.

Alex was born on December 19, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Alex E., Jr and Mary (Frederick) Loychik.

Alex was a 1960 graduate of Warren Township High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio. Following graduation, Alex furthered his education by attending Youngstown State University, Warren Business College and the Republic Industrial Institute. His majors included Elementary and Secondary Education , Accounting, Real Estate and a certification as a Journeyman Machinist.

Alex began as an assembler at American Standard Transformer in Warren, then was hired by Copperweld as an inspector. Alex worked his way up at Copperweld, becoming a machinist and then a Superintendent Clerk in the main offices. Additionally, he was a sales representative for Manchi Real Estate and a successful self-employed contractor for his business, A&L Plastering and Drywall. Alex had an admirable work ethic and was always willing to help others.

Alex enjoyed traveling, many outdoor sports, including, scuba diving, boating, gardening, camping, and was a member of the Mosquito Lake Power Squadron. He had an excellent sense of humor and enjoyed paying his knowledge forward through teaching others. Alex had a knack and enjoyment for investing in the stock market.

He was of Orthodox faith and an altar boy. He became Catholic once married and joined St. Mary’s Parish in Warren. Once relocating to Poland, he and his wife joined Holy Family Parish. Alex lived life to its fullest and was a loving, family-oriented provider. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Alex is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joyce E. (Clark) Loychik of Poland; sons, Alex E., IV (Linda) Loychik of Northfield and Kevin (Donna) Loychik of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley (Raymond) Hornyak of Howland; Kristan Loychik of Grove City and Kevin Loychik, Jr. of Grove City and Nicholas Loychik of Texas; sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Saxion of Cortland and Linda Armstrong of Masury and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Eustace) Loychik; son, Richard Loychik and brother, Dale Loychik.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.- 12 :00 p.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish in Warren, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Edward Stafford presiding. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be able to viewed via zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83491948344.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may leave material contributions in church through the provided donation envelopes and/or share a special memory on the digital guest book at www.sinchakandsons.com/.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.