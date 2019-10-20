Sied E. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in St. Maron Church, at 10:00 a.m., for Sied E. Thomas, 89, who died Saturday evening, October 19, 2019, with his family by his side.

Sied was born at home, 150 South Pearl Street on Youngstown’s east side to Joseph and Naceebe Bel-Batal Thomas on March 6, 1930.

He was a graduate of East High School in 1949, a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Teamsters Local 377, having been a truck driver for 30 years and was a member of the St. Tobias Society and 25 Club.

He was a gentle and loving man for family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Jeanette Kanaan, whom he married May 5, 1956; two daughters, Lynne (John) Nastase and Debbie (Don) Santisi; two sons, George (Nancy) Thomas and Brian Thomas; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James T. Thomas, Nasef J. Thomas and two sisters, Sadie Lewis and Anne Nutt.

Calling will be 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, in the church.

Contributions can be sent to St. Maron’s Education Fund, Hospice of the Valley and Washington Square Nursing Home, in memory of Sied.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.