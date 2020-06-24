Shon Dural Rankin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Shon Dural Rankin will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Rankin departed this life Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services. Please continue to follow all recommendations issued by the CDC and please continue to practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

