Shirley Taylor, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Taylor, age 96, formerly of Mercer Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, in Countryside Convalescent Home, Mercer.

She was born in Delaware Township, Pennsylvania on January 31, 1923 a daughter of Oliver G. and Laura M. (Reimold) Leisher.

She attended the Fredonia One Room Schoolhouse and was a graduate of Fredonia High School.



On May 15, 1942 Shirley married James L. Taylor, he passed away January 4, 2006.



Mrs. Taylor was of the Protestant faith.

Shirley enjoyed gardening where she raised black raspberries and a variety of vegetables for family meals. She was an avid bingo player and was fond of board games and enjoyed trips to the casino. Shirley and her husband built their house together which became the site of many joyous family gatherings which included her family favorite homemade noodles. Shirley and James had many adventures traveling the country in their mini home. Shirley lives on in all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Ronald L. Taylor and his wife, Maria, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Gary L. Taylor and his wife, Diane, of Greenville and Wayne E. Taylor and his wife, Nina, of Bossier City, Louisiana.; six grandchildren, Oliver Randolph Taylor, Myron Wesley Taylor, Tammy Taylor Irwin, Amber Taylor DeVore, Wayne Edward Taylor, Jr. and Carisa Taylor Blackshire and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters, Edna Ealy, Viola Parker and Mary Infield.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home, Rev. David A. Dobi, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.