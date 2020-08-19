Shirley Ruth Stafford, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ruth Stafford of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 85.



Shirley was born on October 10, 1934 to Catherine (Velkey) Fustos and Alexander Fustos in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate.

On November 26, 1959 she married her husband, James W. Stafford who survives at home.



She is survived by her husband, James W. Stafford; son, Timothy J. Stafford and fiancée, Lorri Kitter, of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Susan A. Nicklin and her husband, Paul S. Nicklin, of Sharpsville; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way.



No services will be held at this time.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

