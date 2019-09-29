Shirley R. Wedlake, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. Wedlake, age 93, of Greenville, passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 in The Grove at Greenville.



She was born in Tuscarora, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1925, a daughter of Pete and Bernice (Settle) Blaire.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and was previously employed as a nurses aid at Greenville Regional Hospital for 18 years.

On February 7, 1948, Shirley married Roy E. Wedlake, he passed away June 3, 2018.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28, 2019 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, PA.

A funeral and committal service will be held on Monday, September 30 at the funeral home with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating, pastor of Grace Chapel Community Church.

Burial will be private in America’s Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Bobbi L. Wedlake of Greenville and Kenneth E. Wedlake and his wife, Tracy, of Buffalo, New York; three grandchildren, Kelly Sharp and her fiance, Tim Ketchum of Rome, Ohio, Diana Linton and her companion, Bryan Stafford of Hermitage and Kristina Kidd and her husband, Jeremy of Sandy Lake; four great-grandchildren, Bryana Linton, Dayna Jancsar, Ethan Kidd, and Paige Kidd and one great-great-grandson, Levi Jancsar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, David H. Wedlake and a daughter-in-law, Kathie Wedlake.