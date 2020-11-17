Shirley R. Brown, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. Brown, 99, passed away peacefully at home, where she resided with her daughter in West Salem Township, on Monday morning, November 16, 2020.



She was born in Newburgh, New York on May 14, 1921 to the late Robert and Gertrude (Swain) McWilliams.



Shirley was a graduate of Newburgh Acadamy, New York, received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Newpaltz Teacher’s College, New York and her master’s degree from St. Francis College, Indiana.



She was a junior high English teacher for 39 years.



Shirley was of the Lutheran faith and loved to travel around the world. Her favorite places to visit were England and Ireland.



She was married to Welman Eugene Brown on August 18, 1946 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2009.



Shirley is survived by her daugher, Susan Shellenbarger Richards and her husband, James, with whom she resided; five grandchildren, Candace Leslie and her husband, Jason “AJ”, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, David Shellenbarger and his wife, Jennifer, of Hermitage, James L. Richards II and his wife, Kristin, of Greenville, Stacy Halt and her husband, Fred, of Boardman, Ohio and Raymond Richards and his wife, Kristen, of Greenville and ten great-grandchildren, Kasper Richards, Nadiya Leslie, Natasha Leslie, Ava Shellenbarger, Lila Shellenbarger, Sadie Shellenbarger, Caleb Richards, Christian Richards, Owen Richards and Liam Richards.



The family will have a private viewing and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family will conduct a private, graveside service where Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband, in Butler Cemetery, Indiana.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Salvation Army, 288 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley R. Brown please visit our Tribute Store.