Shirley McCrimmon, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. McCrimmon, 85, of Kinsman, departed this life for the bonds of the next on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home.

She was born August 17, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of Clayton and Hazel M. (Spencer) Camp and had lived in Trumbull County all her life.

A homemaker who kept a spotless house, Shirley was an honors graduate of Kinsman High School.

A devout Christian, she was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Cortland, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She considered it her high honor to plant the seed of Christ in the lives of children.

Shirley also enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and going to the ocean. She was an avid NASCAR and Mark Martin fan.

Precious memories of Shirley live on with her loving husband of over 67 years, Carl F. McCrimmon, whom she married May 24, 1952; three children, Brad McCrimmon of Cortland, Susan McCrimmon of Cortland and Michael McCrimmon (Susan) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Rachel Ward (Dwight), Jeremy Feidler, Brandy Morrison, Eric McCrimmon and Alexis McCrimmon; five great-grandchildren, McKayla Morrison, Emma Ward, Garrett Morrison, Gracelynn Feidler and Elise Ward and a sister, Lucille B. Greenwood of Cortland.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Brandon Byler officiating.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.