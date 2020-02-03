Shirley M. Toth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Toth, 77, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 22, 1942 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Melvin and Louella (Newell) Piovesan and had lived in Ohio for over 50 years.

She was a 1960 graduate of Vandergrift High School.

She is retired from Humility of Mary Health Partners (St. Joseph Hospital, Warren, Ohio) and prior to that, worked for Warren General Hospital in the Business/Finance Departments.

Shirley was a member of Central Baptist Church in Niles and prior to that, was a member of Austin Village Baptist Church in Warren. She was much involved in her churches, she served for the Steel Valley Baptist Association as a secretary/treasurer, Women’s Missionary Director, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School Teacher and many other positions within the church.

Shirley enjoyed reading, bingo and spending time with her beloved granddaughter, family and friends.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories to her two children, Rick Toth (Kelley) of Little Rock, Arkansas and Kim Toth of Howland; one granddaughter, Harmony Toth; two brothers, Robert Piovesan of Peru, Indiana and Gary Piovesan of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; one brother-in-law, Walter Rowe of Palm Bay, Florida.; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and their families and a host of other family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; one daughter, Debra Toth-Breitbard; one sister, Judy Rowe and one brother, Charles Piovesan.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at 12:00 Noon Thursday, February 4 at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that material contributions be made to Central Baptist Church, 1301 North Road SE, Niles, OH 44446, in loving memory of Shirley M. Toth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

