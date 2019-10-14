Shirley M. Fladin, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Flading, 82, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 13, 2019 at UPMC-Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born June 12, 1937 in New Castle, the daughter of Chester and Virginia (Glasstetter) Biddle and had lived in the area all her life.

A devoted homemaker, Shirley lived for and loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed family dinners and gardening.

She is sadly missed by her three children, Randy Reigh (Kim) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Sherri Doyle (Ken) of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Debbie Shuiler (Dave) of Edinburg; five grandchildren, Brandi Shultz, Randy Reigh, Jr., Kenny Doyle, Jr., Patrick Reigh and Shawn Doyle and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Ralph Flading, who passed away September 9, 2001.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

