Shirley L. Gillespie, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Gillespie, 83, formerly of Howland, passed away at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.



She was born in Leadville, Colorado on December 6, 1937 the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Gardner) Hoover.

Shirley enjoyed to go walking and shopping with her friend Ruby at various thrift stores. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by a son, Dean Wayne Gillespie, Sr. and Charlene Rickard of Howland; six grandchildren, Tammy Sell, Tommy Gillespie, Clarissa Mills, Jason Gillespie, Anthony Gillespie and Amanda Freeman; 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Layla, Gabe, Heaven, Greg, Aleigha, Kayden, Genevieve, Mary, Carter, Annabella, Jacob and Mady; three sisters, Sharon, Judy and Mary and brother, Glen.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Harold Gillespie whom she married on July 5, 1958 and who died on April 8, 2004; son,, Raymond Walsh Gillespie; two grandsons, Dean W. Gillespie, Jr. and Clinton Gillespie; two sisters, Norma and Jean and four brothers, Donald, Ronald, Gerald and Johnny Wayne.

The funeral will be held at Noon on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Pastor Darrell Cline will officiate. Face coverings are required at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



The family thanks the kind and compassionate care of the staff of Windsor House Nursing Home in Champion.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.