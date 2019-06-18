Shirley L. Fortuna Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Fortuna, 82, of Sharpsville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hospitality Care in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Shirley was born on April 11, 1937 to William and Esther (Scott) Wilds in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1955.

Shirley worked as a secretary for National Castings, Quaker Steak & Lube and the Cookery Restaurant until her retirement.

On June 14, 1958 she married her husband Louis Fortuna, Jr., who survives at home.



She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania where she was active in helping with the annual fish fry’s.

Shirley also volunteered for the Mercer County Board of Elections.

She would enjoy time with her girlfriends going to the movies, traveling and going to dinner with Dee, Joyce and Sue. Most important to her was her family and her grandchildren. She always followed them in their activities and attended their many events over the years.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Louis; daughters, Shirley M. (Gary) Valenly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Kathy L. (Joe) Lenzi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Kelli J. (Pete) DeBiase of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Shawn Valenly, Lindsey (RJ) Golub, Taylor Lenzi and Matt Lenzi and one great-grandson, Luca Golub. Also surviving is brother, Jim (Cindy) Wilds of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and their sons, Justin, Brandon and Jordan. Shirley will be missed by many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by father, William Wilds and mother, Esther Wilds.



Friends may call Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and sent to 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in memory of Shirley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.