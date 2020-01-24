Shirley L. Daniels, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Daniels, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born June 30, 1940 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Inghram and Letta (Clark) Sappington, moving to Ohio in the early 1960s.

A devoted homemaker, Shirley enjoyed county music, Bingo and shopping.

Precious memories of Shirley live on with her daughter, Kim Caicco of Niles; her son, Mark Daniels of Cortland; five grandchildren, Courtney Daniels, Isabella Caicco, John Caicco, Marissa Cartright and Angel Feather; one great-granddaughter, Lily Craciun; two sisters, Ashlee McCollum (Larry) of Waynesburg and Beverly Lewis (Ronald) of Ashland, Ohio; one brother, Vincent Sappington (Ann) of Waynesburg and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband, Albert Daniels, whom she married in 1958 and who passed in 1989 and four sisters, Ruth Strope, Martha Strickland, Neomi Guthrie and Jeanette Whoolery.

Per her request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.