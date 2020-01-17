Shirley Jean Latimer, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Jean Latimer, 66, passed away peacefully at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home following a short battle with cancer.

Shirley was born in Warren, Ohio on April 12, 1953 the daughter of Robert J. and Ruth V. (Renner) Fawcett.



Shirley grew up in Niles and graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1971. She also attended the Raphael School of Beauty and graduated with her cosmetology license in 1971.

Shirley owned and operated the Glamour Girl Beauty Salon in Niles for 25 years and also worked at Fran’s Hair Salon in Niles for several years prior to her retirement in 2003. Shirley loved being a beautician and enjoyed talking to her customers.



Shirley was an active member of the Niles First Christian Church. She started the quilting group at the church and was a member and past president of the Lydia Circle. She was an excellent seamstress and made the costumes for the annual church passion play. Shirley also attended the Parkman Road Church of Christ and was the secretary for the Woodland Chase Condo Association.

Her interest, over the years, included sewing, quilting, counted cross stitch and playing cards. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Shirley was truly a blessing to those who knew her. She loved people, helped others any way she could and was known for her helpful, generous nature.



Shirley was a loving wife, mother and Grammy and leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 42 years, Richard J. Latimer whom she married September 3, 1977. She also will be sadly missed by her daughter, Amanda (Philip) Tuscano and grandchildren, Abigail and Andrew all Canfield, Ohio; her friend, Diana Bolger of Boardman, who was her best friend for 55 years; aunt, Martha (Terry) Williams of Niles and sister, Julie of Kearney, Nebraska.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Diana.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Peter Nash.

Burial at the Niles City Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Shepherd of the Valley Foundation or the American Cancer Society.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

