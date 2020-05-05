Shirley J. (Hynniman) Swanson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. (Hynniman) Swanson, age 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.

Shirley was born February 27, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Onnie R. and Veronica P. (Hanley) Swanson.

She married Raymond B. Swanson on August 18, 1956 ( by candlelight as a Tornado had knocked out the power) and they were married 52 years until his death on September, 8, 2008.



Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Hickory High School and went on to Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated top of her class in 1956. Many of her classmates said she was sharp and helped the rest of them get through.



Shirley went on to work in the operating room for many years as a surgical nurse and as an assistant nurse for Dr. Luchette, Yanichko, Sass and Brown. Even after her retirement, she filled in often as a nurse when needed and also drove several miles to administer allergy shots.



Family meant everything to Shirley and she loved to spend time with them, no matter where it was, she would say “ it does not matter where because we’ll have fun no matter where we are. She also took great pride in her family history, she regular communicated with distant relatives in Finland and Ireland. She also looked forward to the annual Flynn-Hanley family reunion and encouraged future generations to do the same.



Shirley raised five children of her own and doted over her grandkids and great-grandkids. Christmas was extra special to Shirley and she would go to great lengths to make it so for others.

he was active as an officer for numerous Hermitage school and booster organizations, including sports, band, drama and parent- teacher groups. She helped get much needed new band uniforms for the Hickory School Band, chaperoned trips, did fundraising, coordinated concessions and sewed numerous drama and mascot costumes and formal gowns. Shirley wanted all kids to have special experiences during their school years. She continued to support Hickory schools long after her kids graduated and was a loyal fan of Hickory’s sports teams, especially their basketball team. She attended in person until it was no longer possible and then would sit at home by her radio cheering on the Hornets. She was especially proud of the boy’s team this year and relayed stories of them to family out of town.



Shirley served as a poll worker for the Mercer County Elections Board for many years, helped tract and organize her high school class reunion and then took over the duties for the class president when they were no longer able.



Shirley never missed a birthday or an anniversary and enjoyed making memorable moments with all her kids and grandkids. She created a historical cookbook and distributed it to the family. She made her husband an elaborate miniature Hot Dog Hut when he joked that he was going to open one after retirement.



Shirley called herself a “farm kid” that was just determined to figure things out. She enjoyed baking and gardening, did extensive canning and sewing and loved teaching others how. She made ornate wedding cakes and decorations. Learned to paint and made beautiful designs on all sorts of items including quilts. Her computing and technology skills were impressive for her age and she could handle a hammer and a circular saw and was not afraid to tackle renovation projects.



Always interested in learning something new, family trips were always educational. Shirley was an avid reader especially History. She served as a surrogate mother to every child she met, through family friends, sports , ect., she was affectionately called Grandma Swede.



Shirley never enjoyed being fussed over or being the center of attention, it made her uncomfortable.

The tires rarely cooled on Shirley’s car, as she was continually taking her kids and others back and fourth to school events. She was always happy to take other kids and fondly missed that hyper-activity when the kids were older and gone.



Shirley was capable of doing anything, she drove her son’s product delivery box truck when he was unable to after to do so after surgery, so he could still earn a wage. She designed her and Ray’s log home on graph paper and then oversaw it’s construction in 1988.



Shirley’s home was always warm and inviting, family photos and heirlooms of special significance were everywhere. There was always an extra plate for anyone that happened to tag along or drop by. No one was ever turned away.



Shirley made clothes and dolls and other items to be donated for many years, until her hands could no longer do so. She loved and appreciated music. She played Clarinet and was in both the high school and church choir. She was a soloist in church and had some of the leads in the school plays.

Shirley was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville and also attended Covenant Presbyterian Church and W. Middlesex Presbyterian Church.



Shirley is survived by five children, son Greg and kellie Swanson of Hollywood Florida, son Doug and Carol Swanson of Industry, Pennsylvania, son Jeff and Mellany Swanson of Akron, Ohio, daughter Jenean and Terry Lord of Tallassee, Alabama and son Gary and Maureen Swanson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, eighteen grandchildren, Alicia and Chris Maynard, Corey and DJ Swanson, Thomas Kubber, Trevor and Kristan Swanson, Amber and Steve Zaffino, Brittany Swanson and James Seus, Doug Jr and Sara Swanson, Rachael, Austin, Aaron, Taylor, Colin, Ben, Mariah Swanson, Brian and Jamie Lord, Sara and Richard Lord Chandler, Samantha Lord and Jacob Lord and Courtney Robinson. twenty two great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Preston, Brianna, Abigail (Due May 12th), James, Morgan, Hailey, Liam, Braylin, Cameron, ,Izabella (Coming soon), Kaylen, Landen, Kendall and Luke, one brother Clifford Hynniman of Lexington, Kentucky, one sister Rita (Albert) Breinz of Leetonia, Ohio and a sister-in-law Patricia Hynniman of Butler, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by a brother Larry Hynniman a grandson Jason Swanson and a great- grandson Nickolas Maynard.



A private visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family, burial will be in America’s cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to either First Responders Covid 19 Children’s Foundation at 1strcf.org. or Mercer County Community Food Bank 109 A Sharpsville Ave. Sharon, Pa. 16146.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania and on-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.