Shirley J. Grooms, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Grooms, 75, of Poland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born August 31, 1944 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania., the daughter of Eddie and Violet (Davis) Schultheis.

A loving homemaker, Shirley enjoyed cats, crossword puzzles, and most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Precious memories of Shirley live on with her three daughters: Tina Snyder (Brian) of Alliance, Barbara Weber (Randy) of East Palestine and Heather White (Paul) of Boardman; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Justin, Zachary, Anthony, Tiffani, Courtney, Danielle, Randy III, Cody, Alizabeth, Natalie and Dylan; six great-grandchildren, plus one soon to be born; one sister, Marge Seashore (Greg) of Florida and one brother, Dale Schultheis (Pearl) of Indiana.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband, John Grooms, who passed in 2013; one sister, Joan Maykuth and one brother, Bill Schultheis.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.