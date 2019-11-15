Shirley J. Egry, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Egry 82, passed away peacefully at 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living following a long illness..

Shirley was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on January 18, 1937 the daughter of Clyde and Naomi (Huffman) Silvis.



Shirley was a Ford City High School graduate and received an associate degree in Library Science while living in Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Saint Mary’s Church of Mineral Ridge and retired as an assembler from General Motors, Lordstown plant following 28 years of service. Shirley was the secretary for the United Auto Workers Womens Committee for many years and enjoyed sewing, knitting, and the time spent with her grandchildren.



Shirley is survived by three daughters, Sheila (Brian) Bartscher of Niles, Sheree Egry of Liberty Township, Sandee (Matt) Reiter of Lisbon; son Stephen (Kathleen) Egry of Mineral Ridge; two sisters, Kay Zion of Warren, Ruthann Meliragno of Ashtabula; fourteen grandchildren Bridget, Molly, Sam, Patrick, Shannon, Steven, Hailey, Angelique, Stephanie, Melissa, Chase, Jenna, Sara, Seth, and 18 great grandchildren.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Steve Anthony Egry whom she married January 24, 1955 and who died May 27, 1982; son Scott Egry who died on December 16, 1999; daughter Susan Sims who died January 26, 2005; and three brothers Wayne Silvis, James Silvis and William Silvis.

Private funeral services will be held in the future and burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the assisted living staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles for their care and assistance to Shirley’s needs. Material contributions may be made to the Shepherd Foundation or Grace Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences to the family.