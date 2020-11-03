Shirley I. Stevens, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley I. Stevens, age 84, of Greenville passed away Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh.

She was born in Greenville on September 20, 1936 to Ambrose L. and Margaret I. (Veado) Hunter.

Shirley attended Penn High School and had previously been employed at Gilmore’s Mini Mart and Andover Plastics.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a member of the Kinsman (OH) V.F.D. Auxillary. She volunteered as a voting polls worker in Conneaut and Kinsman for 20 years.

Shirley was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing cards and the lottery, crossword puzzles and listening to country music.

On November 20, 1954 she married William Charles Stevens; he passed away September 17, 2000.

She is survived by two sisters, Janet Confer of Hermitage and Patricia Gilmore of Greenville and a granddaughter, Sarah E. Stevens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, David Ambrose Stevens; two brothers, Robert Hunter and William Hunter and a sister, Margaret Stone.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania; Rev. Kent Bell, Pastor, officiating.

All in attendance are asked to please wear a mask.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

More stories from WKBN.com: