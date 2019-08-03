Shirley F. Snare, Ellwood City, PA – Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Snare, 84, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a long illness.

She was born in Ellwood City on June 22, 1935, to the late Victor and Lillian McCready Rider.

Shirley graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953 and graduated from the Jameson Hospital School of Nursing.

As a registered nurse, she worked for over 40 years at Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was a longtime member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City.

She was married to her husband, Robert L. Snare, who survives, for 61 years. They were married on September 28 1957.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Thomas L. Snare, of Ellwood City.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Rev. Sean Brubaker of Calvin Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Pittsburgh.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

