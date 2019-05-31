Shirley Bernard Duckett Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Shirley Bernard Duckett will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Bethel Church of God in Christ.

Mr. Duckett transitioned peacefully to his new home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Duckett was born April 6, 1930, in Roanoke, Virginia, a son of Ossie Bernard and Ethel Nimmo Duckett.

Shirley B. was a product of the Roanoke City Schools, graduating from Lucy Addison High. He continued his education at Morristown Normal and Industrial College in Morristown, Tennessee where he received an Associate Degree in Social Science.

Following college he was drafted in the Armed Forces serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, ranking as a corporal.

He met and married the love of his life, Ruth Poindexter and relocated to Farrell, Pennsylvania, later relocating to Youngstown.

He was employed by National Castings Steel Company as a chipper for nearly 30 years. After the closing of the mill, he initially volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank where he later became a full-time employee as a truck driver. He remained there for 22 years upon retiring.

Mr. Duckett was a member of the Bethel Church of God in Christ, where he served as a deacon, financial secretary, choir member and spearheaded the food pPantry under the leadership of the late Bishop R.S. Fields and the late Elder Frank Foster. He continued in those capacities under the leadership of Superintendent Ross Johnson until his health failed.

He was a foster parent for Daybreak Host Homes.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving children, Eileen (Rev. George) Batchelor of Youngstown, Addie (Rev. James) Crawley of Jacksonville, Florida, Randy Duckett (Renita Henderson) of Niles, Daphne Rebecca Duckett of Youngstown, Carolyn (William Dennis) Brown of Girard, Laraine Poole of Youngstown and Calvin Poindexter of Portland, Oregon; four sisters, Anita D. Wilson, Patricia (Fred) Baker, Ethel Lowan Duckett all of Roanoke and Donna (Ronald) Williams of Salem, Virginia; three brothers, James Richard (Janet) Duckett of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Harold Duckett and Reginald L. Duckett both of Roanoke; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; an adopted daughter, Sandra Cash; Goddaughter, Monica Cobbin; two stepchildren, Iris Pippen and James Jones IIII and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Duckett; second wife, Barbara Duckett and a son, James Clinton Poindexter.

The family would like to thank MICU and Progressive Units at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Specialty Select Care Unit, his caregivers and a special niece, Catherine Harris.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 31 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home.