Shirley Anne Surgenavic, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Anne (Cratsley) Surgenavic passed peacefully and full of grace from this life into the glorious Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born to Bill and Helen Crastley of Brookfield, Ohio, on March 22, 1948.

She was an inspiration to all who knew her for her calm and positive demeanor during her 25-year struggle with the challenges of cancer.

As a strong Christian believer, she would give all the glory to God, but we must also thank Dr. M. Islam and his staff for the expert care that added many wonderful years to her life. The family also wishes to express their grateful appreciation to Family Hospice of UMPC for providing compassion and caring during the final weeks of Shirley’s days at home.

For several years, Shirley enjoyed her position as a flower designer at Weingartner’s Florists in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was also a very passionate gardener who created beautiful flower gardens at her home in New Castle. She loved to share her latest discovery with her siblings and enjoyed the same interests. Shirley was also known within the family for her quirky sense of humor and she loved nothing more than to see everyone cracking up in laughter. How we will miss those times.

Surviving Shirley is her loving husband, Joe Surgenavic and adoring children, Julie Anne Surgenavic and Joseph S. Surgenavic, all of New Castle. She will also be missed by grandson, Joey, who was a precious gift to her these past eight years. She also leaves behind three sisters and a brother, Janet (Tom) Scott of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, Donna Ischo of Canton, Ohio, Patty Mills and Bill (Debbie) Cratsley Jr., both of Brookfield, Ohio, plus many more admiring nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Online condolences can be sent to www.williarogerdecarbo.com.

We will miss you, dear one. But one thing is certain, there is a lot more laughter in heaven today.