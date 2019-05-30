Shirley Ann Fisher Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Fisher, 87, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hospice House, in Poland.

Shirley was born July 22, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford and Mable (Witsaman) Williams.

Shirley was an active member of St. Rose Church, working as a lector and with the youth of the parish for many years.

She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 years, Richard J. Fisher, whom she married March 14, 1951; her children, Richard J. (Debra) Fisher, Jr. of Bardstown, Kentucky, Patricia A. (Jerry) Pekar of Youngstown, Leslie (Veronica) Fisher of Liberty, Jeffrey Fisher of Girard and Felicia (David) LaCerva of Jupiter, Florida; her grandchildren, Stephany, Caiti, Melissa, Jared, Sara, Scott, Adrienne, Emily, Jacob, Jaimie and Johnny; 22 great-grandchildren and her most beloved dog, Rosie.

Shirley is preceded in death by her sister, Avalon Lavin and brother, Donald Williams.

A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Rose Church on June 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. A 4:30 p.m. contemplation period will precede the memorial service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

