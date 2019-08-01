Shirley Ann (Congemi) Scanlon, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann (Congemi) Scanlon, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born August 2, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph L. “Judge” Congemi and Geraldine “Jerri” (Hughes) Congemi.

Shirley was a 1958 graduate of East High School and was always a person of deep faith.

She was a kindhearted and generous soul, always putting her family before herself. She showed love by cooking, baking and sewing everything from clothes to curtains for her family, she was a top-notch seamstress! Shirley was known to work well into the night to prepare holiday meals for her family and friends. She embodied the warm glow of the holidays; especially Christmas, her home was always full of different scents and her smile was always ear to ear. Shirley’s kitchen itself was akin to Santa’s workshop, the smell of her Italian cooking would lead you in as she made the best wedding soup, meatballs, homemade chocolate pies, famous Christmas cookies, cheesecakes and her number one specialty, pineapple kielbasa. She also enjoyed fall festivals, getaways to the beach and the simple pleasure of playing slot machines at any casino.

Shirley will always be remembered lovingly by her sons, Louis J, Rossi of Poland, Joseph J. (Marcie) Rossi of Canfield and James P. Scanlon of Poland; daughter, Jolie Ann Tatar of Poland; brother, John L. (Mary) Congemi of Canfield; sisters-in-law, Denise Congemi and Mary Scanlon; grandchildren, Ashley (Reggie) Patterson, Joseph L. Rossi, Heather Ann Rossi, Louis S. Rossi and new baby, Avianna Grace File, due on Christmas Day; great-grandchildren, Daniel “DJ” Scanlon – Patterson and Regina “Gigi” Patterson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friends, Carol, DiAnn, Fran and Mary Anne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John D. Scanlon, whom she married on August 4, 1962; brother, James L. Congemi and granddaughter, Alivia Ann Watson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Wilkins, Dr. Ashley Russo, Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, Dr. Sean Reimer, the entire Staff at Mercy Health in Boardman and Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers for their care and compassion shown to Shirley.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman where funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Joe Congemi.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Shirley’s family.