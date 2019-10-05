Shirley A. Snyder, Greenville, Pennsylvania

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribues) – Shirley A. Snyder, age 88, formerly of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville and Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2019 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1931 to John H. and Anna K. (Jones) Williams.

Shirley was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School and retired from Saint John XXIII Nursing Home in Hermitage, where she was employed as a Nurses Aid for 26 years.

She was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed reading and gardening.

On October 25, 1951 she married Richard E. Snyder, he passed away on October 27, 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn A. Parker and her companion, George Grexa of Greenville; a granddaughter, Kendel Miller and her fiance, Tim Harakal; six great-grandchildren, Piper, Parker, Payden, Preslee, Skylar and Katherine; a nephew, Nate Hart and two great-nieces, Hannah and Sophie Hart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Carla Hart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of the church as celebrant.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road Greenville, PA 16125.

Funeral arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.