Shirley A. McInturf Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. McInturf, age 83, of Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, June 8, 2019, at the Villas of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in Athens, Ohio on August 24, 1935 a daughter of Earl L. and Margaret Mae (Aldridge) White.

She was educated in the Athens, Ohio schools graduating from Athens High School in 1953. She then attended the Holzer Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1956 with an RN degree. She later attended the Ohio University.

Shirley started her nursing career at Athens State Hospital as a staff nurse in 1956 working herself up to the position of Nursing Supervisor. When the family moved to Greenville, she began working at the former Greenville Memorial Hospital as a weekend relief nurse working up to the position of weekend night nurse supervisor. Later she became a general full time staff nurse, until through additional education, she worked in the intensive care unit and completed her nursing career working as a surgical recovery nurse for more than 20 years retiring in 1994.

She was a life member of the American Nurses Association and participated in numerous nursing and health related studies.

She enjoyed sports especially those involving her children and grandchildren and rarely missed an event that they participated in.

In high school she was quite active in the Future Homemakers of America Club. She became quite adept at cooking, sewing and quilting. She won many honors there including the Ohio State FHA state homemakers degree. After moving to Greenville, she won best of show for her quilt in the Greenville Hospital employees art and craft show. She loved dancing; especially square dancing and in her high school years traveled over a lot of southern Ohio to go square dancing. Shirley, along with her husband, loved to travel and later in life traveled through all 50 states and spent their winters in Arcadia, Florida.

For many years she and her husband were members of the First United Methodist Church, Greenville.

On December 16, 1956 Shirley married her high school sweetheart, D. William McInturf in Athens, Ohio. Together they raised four wonderful children, James B. (Katie) of Orlando, Florida, Thomas Jay, Nancy A. of Cincinnati, Ohio and David S. (Lisa) of Greenville.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years; three children, Jim, Nancy and David and three wonderful grandchildren, Ashley, Jessika and Kody plus a special great-grandchild, Kale Thomas McInturf. Other surviving relatives include two brothers, Ward (Margie) of Cleveland, Ohio and Wayne (Patti) of Lancaster, Ohio and a sister, Mary (Hal) of Shelby, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Jay and five siblings, Wilbur, Nina, Boots, Keith and Ivan.

Shirley was loved and respected by all who knew her and she was the rock of her family.

