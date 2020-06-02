Shirley A. Mathews, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mathews, 75, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, May 31, 2020 at UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsbugh, Pennsylvania.

She is the daughter of the late Juan and Phyllis (Saunders) Razo and was born November 29, 1945, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Turner Funeral Home of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Castle View Memorial Gardens in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Jimmy Johnson, Officiating.

**Additional Obituary information is still forthcoming at this time**

