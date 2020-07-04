Shirley A. (Lawrence) Mancino, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Mancino, 67, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020.

She was born December 2, 1952 in Youngstown. She was the daughter of Barbara Lawrence Hodros and the late Samuel Lawrence.

Shirley was married to her high school sweetheart, Samuel R. Mancino, on December 5, 1970. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1971.

She loved going to garage sales and collecting Hallmark ornaments, along with other figurines. Shirley also enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, especially her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Samuel R. Mancino; her three children, Stacy (Steve) Ladig of Hubbard, Samuel (Nancy) Mangin of Dayton and Steven (Heather) Mangin of Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Skylar Ladig, Steven Mangin, Jr, Joseph Mangin, Lucius Mangin and Wyatt Mangin; brother, John C. Lawrence and brother- and sister-in-law, Rocco and Debbie Mangin.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Samuel F. and Mary Mangin; brothers, Ralph A. Lawrence and Lawrence A. Lawrence and grandson, Grayson Mangin.

A private family service was held by Schiavone Funeral Home in Youngstown.

