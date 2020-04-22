Shirley A. Birnesser, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Birnesser, 86, a longtime resident of East Palestine formerly of Darlington, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman following complications of the COVID-19 Virus.

Shirley was born July 31, 1933 in Center Twp., Pennsylvania, to the late Harold and Olive Collins Haller.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Jude’s Catholic Church. Shirley worked at East Palestine Schools as a Substitute and Teachers Aide in various capacities. She was affectionately known as “Mrs. B.” as she was still greeted by former students when she was out in town. She was an avid Steelers fan, bowler and bingo player and still played until the day she fell ill. She along with her husband were lifetime members of VFW Post #4579 in East Palestine. Of all her many accomplishments, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

After 68 years of marriage, Shirley was survived by her husband Thomas for three days, before he also passed due to complications from Covid-19.

Left to morn their passing are her two children, Timothy (Terri) Birnesser of Leetonia and Kathy (John) Mackall of Columbiana; sister, Barbara (Ed) Cope of East Palestine; four grandchildren, Tonya, Tim, Eric and Aubrie; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews and their dog Geo.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Magdalen Ford and a grandson, Robert S. Nelson in 2018.

Due to the circumstances of the virus, no services will be held at this time, a memorial mass will be observed at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.