SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Shirlee Bell, age 87, formerly a Salem resident, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.