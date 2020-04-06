Shirlee Ann Armistead, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirlie Ann (Lowe) Armistead, 67, passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center following an extended illness.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on March 14, 1953 the daughter of Kenneth and Wilma (Tabor) Lowe.

Shirlie was a 1971 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and a 1989 honors graduate of the Trumbull Business College with a degree in accounting.

Shirlie retired as the finance manager at Diane Sauer Chevrolet following many years of service.

She enjoyed gathering people together, cooking and crafting. Most of all, Shirlie cherished and loved her family especially her grandchildren.



Shirlie is survived by two daughters, Amy Morrison of Niles and Amber (James) Brown of Niles; two grandchildren, Addison and Colton Brown; father, Kenneth Lowe of Warren; two sisters, Pam Carlberg of Liberty and Lisa (Perry) Vitale of Warren; three brothers, Robert Lowe of Warren, Kenneth (Marsha) Lowe of Niles and Dennis (Cherie) Lowe of Girard; aunt, Bonnie Gadd of Lordstown and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Armistead whom she married on June 26, 1971 and who passed away on October 18, 2018 and her beloved mother.



A memorial service will be held later this year do to current health concerns.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.