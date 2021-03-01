Shiane Nicole Swiger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shiane Nicole Swiger, formerly from Warren, Ohio, passed away suddenly on September 14, 2020, in the emergency room in Orlando Florida. She was 22 years old.



Shiane was born April 4, 1998 to Larry “David” Swiger II and Diane Lynn Bush.



She leaves to mourn, her mother Diane (Harry) Bush, brother Austin Swiger and sister Jenna

Swiger. Grandparents, Karen and Garry Conrad Sr., Mary Grodesky, Harry and Darlene Bush,

of Kissimmee Florida, and Larry Swiger of Clarksburg West Virginia.



She is proceeded in death by her father, Larry “David” Swiger II, brother Jeremy Henderson,

and grandmother Cheryl Swiger.



Calling hours are Saturday March 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with

Pastor James Dittmore officiating, at Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Ave NE, Warren, Ohio

44483.



The family would like to thank the Waldon Funeral Home in Sanford Florida for providing the

cremation services.