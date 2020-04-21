Sherry Lynn Petrich, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Petrich, 62, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Salem West Nursing Center in Salem, where she has resided the past nine years.

Sherry was born May 1, 1957 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Edwin and Joyce Hazelwood Sensanbaugher.

Although she has resided in Salem the past several years in nursing care, she was a longtime resident of East Palestine.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School.

Sherry worked at Interlock Steel Company in Unity for a number of years as a steelworker. She was previously employed at Ponderosa Park in Salem as a saloon bartender.

She enjoyed crocheting and computer puzzle games.

Sherry is survived by three sons, John Petrich of East Palestine, Jason Petrich of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Chance Miller of Salineville; daughter, Sherroll Miller of Salineville; four sisters, Judy Noel, Jody Noel, Theresa Cope and Jeannie Sensanbaugher, as well as four grandchildren.

A private interment will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.