Sherry Lynn Costello Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn (Burt) Costello passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 in Friendswood, Texas at the age of 57.

She is survived by her parents, John and Laverna Burt and Janet Truax of Greenville, Pennsylvania; husband, Rich Costello and two sons, Jared and Tyler of Friendswood, Texas; sister, Paula Banco of Mercer, Pennsylvania, sister, Jodie Lawman of Bradenton, Florida; stepsiblings, Erik and David Truax of Georgia and Nancy Palmer and Jerry Diehl of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Eckstrom.

Sherry was born on October 21 of 1961 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from La Roche College in 1995 with a Master of Science in Health Sciences.

She then made a career of working as a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) for many different groups in multiple states while also being an amazing wife and mother. She recently fulfilled a lifelong goal when she went on a medical mission trip to Guatemala with Faith in Practice.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation, Rev. Brenda Martin, officiating Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Columbarium, Greenville, PA

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Practice, 7500 Beechnut Street, Suite 208, Houston, TX 77074.