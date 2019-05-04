Sherry (Litman) Riley Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry (Litman) Riley, 50, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Sherry was born March 20, 1969, in Sharon, the loving daughter of Thomas E. and Kathleen (Steines) Litman.

She was a 1987 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Sherry was a proud UAW 1112 union member at GM Lordstown. Her absence will be deeply felt by the many friends she made since 2001 where she was well known for her sweet spirit and fun nature. She was also very passionate about her late cousin’s charity Adrienne’s Army.

Sherry will forever be remembered as a beautiful soul who was always concerned about everyone she loved. She centered her life around family and close friends whom she cherished unconditionally. She was fiercely devoted to her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She loved to create memories and had a special bond with each one of them.

An avid Ohio State fan you could always find her cheering on the Buckeye’s with best friends Sean and Maria; O-H- !

She will be missed by her parents, of Brookfield; two sisters, Tina Rodgers and her daughters, Sami and Lexi, of Howland, Ohio and Dayleen Bartolin and her husband, Nick and their sons Nicholas and AJ, of Brookfield; a brother, Thomas J. Litman and his wife Sarah and their sons, Cole and Trent, of Fowler, Ohio and her former husband, Tim Riley, of McDonald, Ohio.

Sherry’s family finds peace in knowing that Sherry is with cousin, Adrienne and dear friend, Teresa.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either, Adrienne’s Army, 132 South Myers Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or METAvivor Research and Support Inc., at www.metavivor.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.