Sherry Lee Beight, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lee Beight, 56, of Sebring, Ohio, formerly of Canfield, went to heaven Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at Copeland Oaks Retirement Community.

Sherry was born October 28, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Benjamin and Myra Jane (Allen) Beight.

She was a 1980 graduate of Struthers High School.

Sherry was a member of Old North Church and had a strong love and faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Sherry was a collector. She loved collecting pins and angels. She enjoyed traveling and will be remembered for her love of life.

Besides her mother and step-father, Robert and Myra Jane McClain of Canfield and her father, Ben, of Cleveland; she leaves her sister, Debra Jane (Michael) Kovach of Struthers; her brother, James B. Beight of Erie, Pennsylvania; four stepsiblings, Kimberly, Stacey, Patricia and Ryan; her stepgrandmother, Eleanor McClain of Sebring; her uncle, Kenneth Allen of Struthers; her great-aunt, Noreen Wilson of Sarasots, Florida; 11 nieces; two nephews and three great-nephews.

A celebration of Sherry’s life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Old North Church in Canfield. Friends may call from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 27 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church in Sherry’s name.

