Sherri L. Natale Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri L. Natale, 61, of West Washington Street, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in New Castle on November 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Frank “Stumpy” and Elizabeth (Miles) Natale.

She was also survived by her biological father, David Michael and her stepmother, Sandy Michael of Arkansas.

Sherri worked for a number of businesses in the New Castle area as a custodian.

She was a member of Animal Lovers and Promises for Pets and loved her dogs and cooking.

She is survived by seven brothers, David Natale of Edinburgh, Anthony Natale of New Castle, Leo Golba of Florida, Shawn Michael of Arkansas, Joseph Natale of Maryland, Louis Natale of Maryland and Frank Natale of Pittsburgh; four sisters, Tracie Natale of New Castle, Francis Mohar of Florida, Phyllis Dubois of New Castle and Michelle Terry of Arkansas and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Tina Ligas.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.