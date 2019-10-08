Sherlie M. (Roberson) Weaver, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sherlie M. (Roberson) Weaver, 74, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her Clepper Manor.

Born December 2, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Edward Roberson and Augusta (Bohannon) Roberson.

She married James Weaver and he preceded her in death in 1980.

Sherlie worked as a paralegal for Sears for over 30 years before her retirement in 1985.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, shopping, listening to music and cooking.

Sherlie was a former member of the Christ Temple Baptist Church in Markham, Illinois.

Sherlie is survived by two sons, Lamarr Weaver of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Anthony Weaver of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers; four sisters and four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 710 Carnegie Avenue, Sharon, PA 16148, with the Reverend Donna Heard, officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Friends and family may call at the home of her sister, Annette Morrison, 614 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Anthony Weaver, 8126 South Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL 60621.

Arrangements handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.