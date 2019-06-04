Sherlene Lightfoot Obituary

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Sherlene Lightfoot, 68, of Farrell died at 1:43 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mercy Health in Boardman, Ohio, after an extended illness.

She was born April 9, 1951, in Mount Holly, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Christopher Gardner and Semena Rankin Dallas.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1969 and the Shenango Valley School of Business in 1995.

She worked for Sharon Steel until it closed then worked for John Hetra School in Farrell.

She loved dining out and spending time with her grandchildren and granddog.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Day of Sharpsville and Lia Hubbard of Farrell; two sisters, Veronica Gardner of Columbus, Ohio and Diane Perkins of Hermitage; two brothers, Christopher Gardner and his wife, Celeste, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Vernon Gardner and his wife, Deborah, of Texas; her grandchildren, Jasmine Day of Sharpsville and Liam and Mila Garcia, both of Farrell and her granddog, Raven.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George Lightfoot, Jr., whom she married June 12, 1969 and who passed away December 25, 1971.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage. Friends may sign the guestbook at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.