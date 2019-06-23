Sheldon Reed Avery Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheldon Reed Avery, age 63, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, at Signature Health Care.

He was born December 20, 1955, in Warren, the son of Reed and Rosalind (Williams) Avery and had lived in the area most of his life.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Sheldon had worked for Manfredi Freight.

He attended Second Baptist Church.

Sheldon enjoyed fishing, hunting and farm animals.

Precious memories of Sheldon live on with his two sisters, Nadine and Marvene Avery, both of Warren and three brothers, Paul (Annette) of Youngstown, Sebastian of Arizona and Shon Avery of Youngstown.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one sister, Shireen Avery and one brother, Marvin D. Avery.

Services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.