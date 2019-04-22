Sheila Rae (Elston) Stigleman Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sheila Rae Stigleman of Masury, Ohio, gracefully entered eternal rest at 3:09 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). She was 66.

Sheila was born September 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to Jack H. and Juanita J. (Kelly) Elston.

She graduated from Chalker High School in 1970 and furthered her education at Youngstown State University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

She had worked a brief time at Packard Electric, Warren. It was here that she met her future husband, Edwin “Ed” Stigleman. They fell in love, exchanged vows on August 2, 1975 and held hands for the next 51 years. Together, they started a family and born to this union were three children, Michele, James and Daphne. A short time later, she landed a teaching position with the Warren Christian Schools. She retired after a 20 year career in education.

She was a member of the SixFourteen Church, Masury and loving participating in a local Baby Bundles Group, a club who knitted blankets for newborns.

In her spare time, she was an avid reader. In addition, she enjoyed crocheting, babysitting her grandkids, traveling with husband and riding in her mustang; especially their last trip out west. Furthermore, she loved helping with youth activities at her church.

Survivors include her husband, Ed; her children, Michele Campbell and her husband, Marc, Knoxville, Tennessee, James Stigleman and his significant other, Shannon Testa, of Brookfield, Ohio and Daphne Breighner and her husband, Raymond, Masury; her grandchildren, Rebecca Smith and her husband, Hunter, James Stigleman, Jr., Matthew Breighner, Macey Tate, Alison Breighner, Addy Tate, Laney Tate, Luca Campbell and Lily Campbell; her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Smith; her father, Jack of Southington, Ohio; her siblings, Joe Nowery and his wife, Pat, of Mesa, Arizona, CoAnn Osmon and her husband, Butch, of Niles, Ohio, Doreen Dulka and her husband, Edward, of Southington, Carolyn Lenney of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Jack Elston and his significant other, Patty Cadle, of Southington and Janet "Hope" Warner of Warren; her many nieces and nephews and special cousins and her sister-in-law, Brenda Ganscos and her husband, Kal, of Hatteras, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

A memorial service will be held in Sheila's honor at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at SixFourteen Church, 1386 Broadway Street, Masury, OH 44438.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice: The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road #403, Independence, OH 44131; The SixFourteen Church (address listed above) or World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, Washington D.C. 98063.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Stigleman was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135).

