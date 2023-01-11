We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shay Jeremy Brown, 31, of Marion, Ohio, transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Marion General Hospital.

Shay was born December 15, 1991, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Cornelius (Lil’ Neil) Brown, Jr. and Bridgette Springfield.

Shay was also a former member of Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ.

He earned his GED in 2021.

But our commonwealth is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will change our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power which enables him even to subject all things to himself. Philippians 3:20-21 (KJV)

Shay had several labor jobs over the years including BRT Extrusions, Inc. in Niles.

Shay loved his family, football, basketball, music, rapping and creating lyrics and having fun. Shay had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that enveloped all those around him. Shay was always direct and to the point and one of his favorite sayings was “flat-out”. His warm personality will be missed by all those around him.

Shay met his loving wife, Kayla Campbell, on April 20, 2019. Shay and Kayla were united in holy matrimony on April 22, 2022. To that union was born a beautiful baby girl, Lilly Leigh Brown, born December 19, 2022.

Shay was predeceased by his father, Cornelius Brown, Jr.; his brother and his great-grandmother, Ollie Mae Brown.

Shay leaves to mourn his loss but cherish his memory, wife, Kayla Brown; four children, Davon Kyrie Spann, Shay Jeremy Brown, Jr., Sophia Elizabeth Bright and Lilly Leigh Brown; his mother, Bridgette Springfield of Akron, Ohio; two sisters, Cheyenne of Akron, Ohio and Jalan Ryschelle Brown of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Amanii L’Neil Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandparents, Cornelius (Lillie) Brown of Youngstown, Ohio, Phyllis Townsend-Edwards of Houston, Texas and Charlotte of Akron, Ohio; great-grandparents, L.M. Brown of Youngstown, Ohio and Virginia Townsend of Rochester, New York, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023, at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries in Youngstown. Services will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. The services will also be live streamed via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/latoya.littles/. Masks are encouraged but not required.