Shawn Duane Evans, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Duane Evans, Sr., 55, of 316 Second Street SW, Warren, departed this life suddenly, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:12 p.m.

He was born April 25, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Sylvester and Esther McCoy Evans, Jr.

He was the Owner and Operator of Top Notch Living for 11 years.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed working on cars, cooking, remodeling houses, sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Kaewon Palmer and Shawn D. Evans, Jr. both of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Shauntinai Johnson and Ms. Shontae Evans both of Warren; one stepson, Deon Hughley of Warren; five brothers, Terry McCoy, Michael Evans and Darryl Evans all of Warren, Marlin (Callie) Evans of Columbus and Maurice Evans of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Ruby Lee of Warren; four grandchildren; fiancée, Ms. Stephanie Kelson of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Brandon Evans.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church at 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

The repass will be hosted by his children, immediately following the internment at St. Demetrios, 3223 Atlantic Street NE, Warren.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

