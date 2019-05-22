Shawn Allen Pickens Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Allen Pickens, 48, very unexpectedly passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, surrounded by his loving family.

Shawn was born on October 19, 1970, in Salem City Hospital, Salem, Ohio.

He was a lifelong resident of Lisbon, Ohio.

He graduated from David Anderson HS/Columbiana County JVS in 1989 with his high school diploma and a certificate in machine trades. Shawn then completed two years of journeyman ship training in 1994.

Family always came first in Shawn’s life. He met his wife, Connie, at the age of 15 and married her at the age of 21. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters that were and are forever his pride and joy.

Shawn valued education and saw his oldest Lacey graduate from Westminster College with her BA in Early Childhood Education in both regular and special education. His youngest daughter, Brianna, is currently a junior at Westminster College majoring in neuroscience. Both of his daughters graduated high school in the top of their class with college scholarships in hand.

Shawn was a wonderful husband and father. He gave his wife the gift of being able to stay home with his children when they were small. Shawn was his wife’s best friend and she will miss him until she sees him again. I, Shawn’s forever loving wife Connie pray, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalms 34:18

Always a hardworking man, Shawn worked as a manual machinist from the age of 18. Shawn was a Senior Lead Machinist employed at Primetals Technologies in Cortland, Ohio. Where he had worked for over 23 years. As of last June, he also worked at their sister plant Primetals Technologies in Worcester, Massachusetts. Shawn took great pride in his work and always did his best. He considered many of his coworkers as family.

His wife and daughters will be forever grateful and indebted to the Primetals family for their sincere kindness, care and help during and after his untimely passing. Words cannot describe how much they did for his family in their time of despair and sorrow.

Shawn also had many hobbies. He loved the outdoors. He rode dirt bikes, quads, dune buggies, four wheel anything. Although, his favorite past time was fishing. He fished everywhere and anywhere he could from ponds to lakes to the Atlantic Ocean. He was always working and tinkering on something. He was affectionately called “MacGyver” by close family and friends. He had an amazing ability to be able to fix things with nothing.

Shawn was a member of the Lisbon VFW Post 4111. Although Shawn was not a veteran himself, he had the utmost respect for those who are and have served in our military. He was so extremely proud of his younger brother, Matt, who is a retired U.S. Army veteran. If the military ever came up in a conversation, Shawn was always sure to talk about his brother, Matt.

Shawn is survived by his forever loving wife, Constance Mary Pickens; his daughters, Brianna Helen Pickens and Lacey Diane Pickens and Lacey’s fiancé, Curtis Elliott; his cherished mother, Diana L. Pickens; his father, Charles (Art) Pickens and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Pickens; mother and father-in-law, Diane Ferguson and Walt Richards; father-in-law, Harlan (Sara) Gamble; sisters, Shelly (Jeff) Pickens-Keating, Tara Pickens and Buffy (Kenneth) Balogh; his brother, Matthew (Britnee) Pickens and all of his brothers and sisters-in-law, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will also be survived by his co-workers at Primetals Technologies Cortland and Worcester plants. Shawn considered all of you family.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Shawn was soft hearted and he could not bear to see people cry. He told his wife that she was not allowed to spend good money on something that will just make people cry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions can be made to the Columbiana County Dog Pound Lisbon, Ohio to help in the care and rehoming of all their dogs. Of course Shawn loved his dogs, however he really wanted his wife to stop bringing them all home.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon. Friends may send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.