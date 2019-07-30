Shawn Alan Ketchum Jr., Salineville, Ohio – Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Alan Ketchum Jr. passed away on July 28, 2019 due to an ATV accident in Brush Creek Township, Ohio.

Shawn was born on March 12, 1991 in Akron, Ohio.

He was married to his high school sweetheart Kimberly Ketchum on October 11, 2014. Shawn and Kimberly have a precious son, who is their pride and joy as well as best friend, Tyler Alan Ketchum.

Shawn was a welder for MAC trailer and was a volunteer fireman for the Salineville Fire Department.

In his free time, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. Shawn loved nothing more than singing, dancing, coaching football, drinking beer, riding four wheelers and just about anything his wife and son wanted to do.

Shawn is survived by his Son, Tyler Alan Ketchum, his Wife Kimberly Ketchum, Father and Step-Mother, Shawn Alan Ketchum Sr. and Deanna Cianni, Mother, Joy Elizabeth Marie Ingledue, Father and Mother In-law, Pete and Phyllis Walter, Paternal Grandparents, Dave and Gurlene Ketchum, Maternal Grandmother, Agnes Pinkerton, Step Grandmother, Anna Cianni, Sisters, Kristany, Stephanie, Sarah and Hannah Ketchum, Brothers, Timothy Ketchum and Christopher Mellott, Sister In-law, Ashley Walter, Nieces, Abbianna Bates, Jordan Walter, Zayleigh Gimbus and nephew Carter Gimbus. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfather and best friend Hollie V. Pinkerton.

Services officiated by Pastor Mark Blakeley of Wellsville First Christian Church will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Calcutta Cemetery. Calling hours begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to defray expenses.