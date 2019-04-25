Sharon Rose Palmer Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sharon Rose (Lawrence) Palmer, age 65, formerly of Alliance, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence after a long battle of cancer.

She was born on August 19, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter King Lawrence and Marjorie Louette (Fawcett) Lawrence.

Sharon had married the love of her life, Clement Timm Palmer on April 11, 1981 and they enjoyed three years of marriage together before he passed away on August 30, 1984.

Sharon worked as a housekeeper for Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio for 15 years before retiring in 2014.

She was a member of the Fairmount Emmanuel Church in Alliance.

Sharon enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, being around family, spoiling the grandkids and spending time with her cats.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clement and one sister, Louetta Lawrence.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Matthew) Hunter of Independence, Kansas; her one sister, Miriam (Larry) Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her four brothers, Timothy (Shirley) Lawrence of Newton Falls, Ohio, William (Joyce) Lawrence of Colorado Springs, Colorado, David (Jennifer) of Lake Placid, Florida and Paul (Jean) Lawrence of Marietta, Ohio and two grandchildren, Joshua and Samantha Hunter.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Aaron Echols will be officiating.

Sharon will be laid to rest in Braceville Cemetery in Braceville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all contributions please be made to African Outreach Ministries, c/o William Cawman, P.O. Box 644, Newfield, NJ 08344 in memory of Sharon Palmer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.