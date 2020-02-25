Sharon Roberts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Roberts, 74, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:45 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born December 17, 1945 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Clinton and Isabell Taylor Dixon.

A 1963 graduate of Sharon High School, Sharon retired from St. Joseph Warren Hospital where she worked in the business office.

She enjoyed shopping, watching QVC and taking her chance at the casino. Most especially, Sharon enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Fond memories of Sharon will forever be remembered by her husband, Alton “Al” O. Roberts, whom she married on November 13, 1965; son, Chris (Mary) A. Roberts of Pickerington, Ohio; three daughters, Valerie (Paul, Jr.) Gerke of Niles, Jennifer (Lenny T.) Williams of Howland and Leslie (Richard S.) Riley of Cortland; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and by a brother, David A. (Helen) Dixon of West Virginia.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Caring Cremation will follow.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Sharon’s name to NEO Retreat Center and Church of God Camp Grounds, 16278 Shilling Road, Berlin Center, OH 44401.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.